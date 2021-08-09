Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,747 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.26. The stock had a trading volume of 40,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,710,866. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05.

