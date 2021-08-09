Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224,177 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 79,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 34,345 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.44. The company had a trading volume of 69,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,029. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

