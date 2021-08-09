Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $45,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,620,000 after buying an additional 4,490,446 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,717,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,253,000 after buying an additional 852,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,126,000 after acquiring an additional 699,860 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,294,000 after acquiring an additional 642,745 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$55.39 during trading on Monday. 14,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,252. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

