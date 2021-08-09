Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $228.87 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $229.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

