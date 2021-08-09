Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 2.1% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $25,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,278. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.86. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $77.64 and a one year high of $105.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

