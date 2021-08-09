Vanilla Network (VNLA) Trading 118.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 30.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $18.25 million and approximately $567,430.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for about $27.71 or 0.00060530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 118.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00140251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00150429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,701.78 or 0.99817727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.81 or 0.00770582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 817,148 coins and its circulating supply is 658,543 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

