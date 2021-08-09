VAT Group’s (VACNY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded VAT Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. VAT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of VAT Group stock remained flat at $$41.77 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $42.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.76.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

