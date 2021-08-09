Veles Price Reaches $0.0506 on Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a total market capitalization of $65,285.46 and $37.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,188.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.54 or 0.06818856 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00363380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.14 or 0.01286338 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00128032 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.73 or 0.00583967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.66 or 0.00341330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.48 or 0.00282493 BTC.

Veles Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,765 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,093 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

