Verasity Market Capitalization Hits $77.13 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 46.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $77.13 million and approximately $33.20 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.32 or 0.00149949 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001135 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,259,952,047 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

