Viacoin (VIA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $346,291.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $13.44 million and approximately $346,291.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

