Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 20,000 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $2,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicor alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $3,100,578.66.

On Thursday, July 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 25,349 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $2,885,223.18.

On Monday, July 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $2,200,315.32.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,129,788.04.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $1,090,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,467,084.30.

On Friday, June 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,010,000.00.

Shares of VICR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.38. The company had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,323. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.36. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $121.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.