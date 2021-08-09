Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sets New 12-Month High at $122.00

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.00 and last traded at $121.00, with a volume of 116319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.54.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 105.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.36.
In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $3,100,578.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,758,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,156,726.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,700 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $204,238.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,126 shares of company stock worth $21,010,449. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Vicor by 60.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vicor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.
Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
