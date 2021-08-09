Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sets New 12-Month High at $122.00

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.00 and last traded at $121.00, with a volume of 116319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.54.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 105.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.36.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $3,100,578.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,758,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,156,726.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,700 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $204,238.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,126 shares of company stock worth $21,010,449. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Vicor by 60.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vicor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

