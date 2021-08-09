VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VTRN) Trading 0.1% Higher

VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VTRN) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.70 and last traded at $32.70. 13 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.