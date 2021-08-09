Vidya Trading Up 28.3% Over Last 7 Days (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vidya has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $11.55 million and $2.22 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00052409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.79 or 0.00817827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00104582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00039448 BTC.

Vidya Profile

VIDYA is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,406,353 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

