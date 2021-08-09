VNX (VNXLU) One Day Volume Tops $21,030.00

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 9th. One VNX coin can now be bought for about $0.0534 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VNX has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $21,030.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VNX has traded 57.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00053315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.24 or 0.00832016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00106329 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00040115 BTC.

VNX Profile

VNX (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX using one of the exchanges listed above.

