Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €66.00 ($77.65) price target from Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Vonovia in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.38 ($75.74).

VNA opened at €58.78 ($69.15) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €55.50. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 1-year high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

