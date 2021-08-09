Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Holdings Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $676,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $4,373,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,629.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 423,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 407,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

VNO stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.07 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.79%.

VNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

