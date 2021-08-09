WABnetwork (WAB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $248.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. WABnetwork has a market cap of $155,914.52 and $248.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WABnetwork has traded 130.9% higher against the dollar. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00053209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.04 or 0.00828200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00105320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00040105 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

