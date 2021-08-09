Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) received a €31.00 ($36.47) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Neuson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.30 ($30.94).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Shares of WAC opened at €26.02 ($30.61) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €14.32 ($16.85) and a 1-year high of €26.48 ($31.15).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.