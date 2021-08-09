Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €29.00 by Warburg Research

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) received a €29.00 ($34.12) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Neuson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.30 ($30.94).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Shares of ETR WAC opened at €26.02 ($30.61) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 56.08. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €14.32 ($16.85) and a 1-year high of €26.48 ($31.15). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €24.86.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.