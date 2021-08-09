Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 57,424 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 21,568 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $100,246,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at $458,456,623.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. raised their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

