Waltonchain (WTC) Price Reaches $0.68

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $53.02 million and $10.22 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.00 or 0.06853670 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00128888 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,241,500 coins and its circulating supply is 77,520,468 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

