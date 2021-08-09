WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Shares Up 6.8%

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.15. 5,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 23,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WANdisco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $213.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.98.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

