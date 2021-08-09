WAX (WAXP) Price Up 16.2% Over Last Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $302.73 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001099 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00075585 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,768,676,241 coins and its circulating supply is 1,695,946,616 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.