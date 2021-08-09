Wayfair (W) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Wayfair (NYSE: W) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/6/2021 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $392.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $345.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $355.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $200.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $285.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Wayfair had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

7/16/2021 – Wayfair is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Wayfair is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $350.00 to $355.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Wayfair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE W traded up $15.01 on Monday, hitting $278.83. 1,999,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,347. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.09 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.56.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total transaction of $454,335.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,252 shares of company stock worth $3,057,609. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

