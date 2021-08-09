WaykiChain Market Capitalization Achieves $39.83 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $39.83 million and $10.87 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 38.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.63 or 0.00810648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00105527 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00039624 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

