Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) in the last few weeks:

8/2/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $106.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $106.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $59.45 and a one year high of $110.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.73.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,920,000 after purchasing an additional 932,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,676,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 113.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,094,000 after purchasing an additional 515,966 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $23,764,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,053,000 after buying an additional 195,675 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

