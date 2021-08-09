Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,300 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for 4.6% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Presima Inc. owned about 0.09% of Welltower worth $31,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.34. The stock had a trading volume of 36,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.56.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.