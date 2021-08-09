WeOwn Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $126,025.00 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One WeOwn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WeOwn has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. WeOwn has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $126,025.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00052398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.67 or 0.00813538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00104548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00039808 BTC.

About WeOwn

CHX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com . The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

