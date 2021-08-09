WePower (WPR) Market Capitalization Tops $6.40 Million

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One WePower coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WePower has traded 47.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. WePower has a total market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $224,618.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WePower alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00052402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.63 or 0.00816752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00104656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00039487 BTC.

WePower Profile

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WePower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WePower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.