West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Douglas R. Gulling Sells 5,000 Shares

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,362.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

West Bancorporation stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.73. 25,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,127. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.02. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $31.98.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 36.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

