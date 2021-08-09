Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,857,000 after acquiring an additional 41,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 38,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 168,049 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,210,000 after buying an additional 1,399,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

WLK opened at $82.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.75.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.16%.

WLK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

