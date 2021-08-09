Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Westshore Terminals Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Shares of WTSHF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.28. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

