Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $560.00.

FICO opened at $477.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $553.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $510.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,086 shares of company stock worth $27,929,875 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

