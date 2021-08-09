Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,263,000 after acquiring an additional 392,749 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,964,000 after acquiring an additional 384,597 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,814,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,571,000 after acquiring an additional 48,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,216,000 after acquiring an additional 237,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $116.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $77.36 and a 12 month high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

