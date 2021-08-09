Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after purchasing an additional 183,547 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $107.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.35. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $107.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.