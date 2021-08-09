Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 143.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUMG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 145,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $55.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

