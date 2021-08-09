Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,707 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.65. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $91.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

