Wings Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, Wings has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Wings coin can currently be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a total market cap of $4.81 million and $15,145.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wings Coin Profile

Wings is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

