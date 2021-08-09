WINk Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007627 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00182776 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

