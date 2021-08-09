Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Stake Raised by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Winmark accounts for about 1.6% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 3.72% of Winmark worth $25,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Winmark during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Winmark by 65.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Winmark during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Winmark by 7.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Winmark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WINA traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.33. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,338. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $150.03 and a one year high of $218.02. The company has a market cap of $731.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.70.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 312.07% and a net margin of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

In other Winmark news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

