WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.81 and last traded at $52.96. 11,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 47,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.28.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 809.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

