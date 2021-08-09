Wise (LON:WISE) Stock Price Up 2%

Wise plc (LON:WISE)’s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,002.50 ($13.10) and last traded at GBX 995 ($13.00). Approximately 1,527,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,250,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 975.40 ($12.74).

The company has a market capitalization of £9.90 billion and a PE ratio of 6.30.

In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 190,000 shares of Wise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.65), for a total value of £1,839,200 ($2,402,926.57).

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

