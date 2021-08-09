Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,032 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. Amgen comprises 0.8% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.56. 32,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,984. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.72. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

