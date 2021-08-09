Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Buys New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. Bank of America comprises 1.0% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 260,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 92,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.54. 828,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,257,770. The stock has a market cap of $341.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

