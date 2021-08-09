Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. AbbVie makes up 0.9% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $114.40. 148,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,801,036. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.28. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

