Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000. The Boeing makes up approximately 1.4% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $246,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 17,109 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,105,938. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.44.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

