Wootrade Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week (WOO)

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. Wootrade has a total market capitalization of $378.89 million and $67.42 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wootrade has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wootrade coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001726 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00053142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00829227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00105305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00039992 BTC.

Wootrade Coin Profile

WOO is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,110,102 coins and its circulating supply is 478,125,004 coins. The official website for Wootrade is woo.network . The official message board for Wootrade is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling Wootrade

