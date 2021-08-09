WT Wealth Management Acquires 575 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $250.86. The company had a trading volume of 56,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,420. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $191.72 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $232.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. KGI Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total transaction of $4,978,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 498,581 shares of company stock valued at $121,096,529. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.