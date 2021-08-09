WT Wealth Management Sells 98 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WT Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,762,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $3,344.00. 47,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,919. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,470.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

